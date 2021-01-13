Algona council reviews idea for street projects

ALGONA—Low interest rates are leading the Algona City Council to consider a plan for a multi-year street improvement project.

Over the past month, council members have held workshop discussions regarding operational and capital improvement items to include in the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget, which will be effective July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The discussions will continue for several more weeks until a budget is ready to be presented to citizens at a mandatory public hearing. The city has to approve and certify its budget by mid-March. No action has been taken at this point.

Get the story in the Jan. 14 Kossuth County Advance.