Algona council gives informal OK to proceed on street, bonding plans

ALGONA—City council members gave the unofficial go-ahead to selling bonds for a three-year series of street and sewer projects and other capital purchases with an estimated price tag of more than $9 million.

Council members held their fourth Monday evening budget workshop of the month this week, and it was the third time street and sewer constructions took center stage. Formal action to set the process for selling bonds, developing plans and specifications and seeking bids will come at later regular meetings if the council proceeds.

