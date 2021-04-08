Algona council forgives part of large sewer bill

ALGONA—For 24 days, water gushed from a broken water line in the basement of the building at 121 N. Hall St., the location of the Somewhere in Tyme Antique Store, which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result for owners Leanne and Denis Orwig was damage to items they had in the basement – and an Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) water bill for $1,470 and a city of Algona sanitary sewer bill for $2,647.35.

Read the full story in the April 8 Advance.