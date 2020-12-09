Algona council approves zoning change reading

The first reading of an ordinance amending the Algona Municipal Zoning Code and Map to rezone more than 55 acres of land from agricultural to heavy manufacturing was approved during Monday’s Algona City Council meeting.

The land is located south of Highway 18 and east of Snap-On Drive. The city plans to use the property that it annexed on June 15 for industrial purposes.

