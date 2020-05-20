Algona City Hall, library, pool remain closed

The Algona swimming pool will remain closed until further notice.

The Algona Parks and Recreation Committee met before Monday’s Algona City Council meeting and made a recommendation to the council to keep the pool closed. “With all the requirements, we just feel we are unable to meet all the CDC requirements,” said Curt Wiseman, Algona city administrator on Tuesday, May 19.

