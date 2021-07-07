Algona changes engineer on airport matters; acts on property code, matters with Founders’ Day

ALGONA—City council members here terminated a contract with an engineering firm, acted on a proposal that will result in inspections of property and dealt with matters regarding Founders’ Day – among other actions – during their first regular meeting of July Tuesday evening, July 6.

The normal meeting would have been July 5, but since the first Monday of the month coincided with the official holiday for Independence Day, the meeting was moved back a day.

You can read the proposed property maintenance ordinance by clicking on the .pdf.