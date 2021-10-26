Home / Home

Algona candidates answer wide range of questions

Tue, 10/26/2021 - 7:10pm admin1

ALGONA—The only contested race on the ballot for Algona voters is an at-large city council seat. Brad Hoover was appointed to the seat in late summer and he is running for election to the seat for the first time. He is challenged by Sarah Mayer and Carl Westling, who also sought the opening but was not appointed by the council. The Advance asked the candidates a series of questions. Here are their biographies and how they answered those questions. 

 

See the Oct. 28 Advance for details on this race, plus a list of the candidates on the ballot Nov. 2.

