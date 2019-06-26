Algona Bounced Back after Tornado

Forty years ago, an F3 tornado cut a swath of destruction through Algona, taking two lives, destroying or damaging dozens of businesses, and totaling nearly 100 homes. The disaster, on the eve of the community's celebration of its 125th birthday, resulted in a Bounce Back effort in response.

