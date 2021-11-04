Algona begins Central Park reno

ALGONA—Redevelopment of Central Park is underway, and citizens still have an opportunity for input on the future amenities there through responding to a survey being distributed by the city.

Conceptual drawings on easels were available for citizens to review during a public comment meeting at City Hall Thursday, Oct. 28. The drawings featured ideas for an updated Central Park, including a new skating facility, new basketball courts, changed shelter facilities, updated ball field and a potential splash pad.

