Algona asks county for more EMS funds; county asks city to use some of its tax revenue

Fri, 01/29/2021 - 7:21am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—The city of Algona Monday night asked Kossuth County to help fund the city’s ambulance budget, but city council members walked away from the meeting with more questions than answers from the county board of supervisors.

The one-hour-long session at the courthouse and via Zoom featured a discussion that touched on the less-than-a-year-old Kossuth County EMS organization and how its funded, the city’s revenue stream to pay for the ambulance operation that falls under county EMS, the city’s desire to replace an ambulance as part of its regular rotation, the county’s contribution from property taxes, and whether there should be a countywide vote to create a levy to fund emergency medical services.

 

Comment Here