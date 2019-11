The Algona City Council approved an amendment to the city's urban renewal plan, paving the way for future development on land the city owns east of town.

Algona Mayor Lynn Kueck said, "This is 55 acres of future growth for Algona to the east of Snap-on. Over the next 25-30 years, we're hoping that those 55 acres will be filled with new companies."

