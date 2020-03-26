Algona airport hangar ready for construction

ALGONA — A three-stall extension at the Algona Municipal Airport moves the city of Algona closer to completion of a 10-hangar project that would house 10 airplanes.

Jim Kohlhaas, Algona Municipal Airport manager, said the expansion is good for the airport because more aircraft can fly here.

“It will keep the airport active and busy,” he said.

He said the extension also adds more room and larger doors for the planes.

