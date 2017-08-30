AHS looks to new changes

Students and teachers at Algona High School are noticing some significant changes this year in terms of scheduling.

For the last couple of years, ongoing discussions were held to determine how to best increase the quality of education and student retention by engaging them in the learning process and making connections between content areas.

“One of our consistencies was to create a longer block of time in order to dive deeper and create long-term connections with the curriculum,” stated Jared Cecil, Algona High School principal about the discussion process.

“During our discussions about this topic, the overwhelming majority of our teaching staff was supportive of having a longer period.”

For more on this story, please see the Aug. 31 issue of Kossuth County Advance.