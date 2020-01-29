Home / Home

AHS grad leads Iowa caucus in Pennsylvania

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:54pm admin1
By: 
Mindi Spear

Many Iowans take pride in the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses. This year's event is Monday, Feb. 3.

Oftentimes, the caucuses set the tone for the rest of the Democratic presidential primary. However, many Iowans have been denied an opportunity to participate. People who move south for the winter and students attending out-of-state colleges have missed the chance to caucus.

Read the complete story in the Jan. 30 Kossuth County Advance.

