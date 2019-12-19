Home / Home

AHS grad killed in crash

Thu, 12/19/2019 - 10:58am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

It was a total shock to Mayor Lynn Kueck when he got the phone call notifying him that one of his former Algona High School students had been killed in a car wreck near Burlington Dec. 12.

According to Iowa State Patrol reports, Christopher Richards, an elementary principal at Black Hawk Elementary School in Burlington, was killed in a two-vehicle accident early last Thursday.

Read more in the Dec. 19 Advance. The obituary is posted online.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here