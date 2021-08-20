Home / Home

AHS band finds its vibe at camp; Bishop Garrigan gears up for new year

Fri, 08/20/2021
By: 
Amy Frankl-Brandt

ALGONA— This has been an exciting summer for Algona band students so far and it doesn’t look like the fun is ending anytime soon. 

The students received top-notch instruction at band camp this year and are excited for their debut performance at the first home football game on Aug. 27. 

 

See the full story on this, and get a Bishop Garrigan school year preview in the Aug. 19 Advance.

