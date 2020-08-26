AHS’ new football turf debuts

ALGONA—Jack Limbaugh and his family had a closer view of the condition of the Algona High School football field than most people.

“For years, our family has the run the chain gang at the home football games,” Limbaugh said. “We basically saw first-hand the needs of the facility, not only the improvements needed but to make it safer. We saw that the field had holes and divots in it and the turf was very uneven.

“It did not drain very well, and the water would stand in places. The facility looked great, but when you were down on the field, you saw the need for the improvements. We felt the kids in the Algona area deserved a better facility than that.”

So they did something about it.

