Agreements are beneficial to EMS services

ALGONA — EMS, like many other services, rely heavily on agreements with neighboring agencies to be their backup or contingency plan. These agreements are referred to by multiple names, but are essentially the same thing: agreement, mutual aid agreement, memorandum of understanding or 28E.

“We’ve spent the last year or so saying how EMS isn’t doing well,” said David Penton, Kossuth County Emergency Management Coordinator. “It is reassuring to know that we have a contingency plan and that when you call 9-1-1 to request an ambulance, you are going to get one from somewhere. You will be picked up and cared for.”

