Ag secretary gets a before look at oxbow restoration project near Lu Verne

LU VERNE—Since 2012 there have been 17 oxbows restored on private lands in the Boone River Watershed, a 581,000-acre zone that stretches from north of Wesley to Stratford and crosses Kossuth, Hancock, Humboldt, Wright and Hamilton counties.

That number is about to grow.

On an unseasonably cold, wet and windy Friday morning, May 28, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig made a stop east of Lu Verne and got a preview of an upcoming oxbow restoration project on land farmed in northeast Humboldt County by the Chuck and Barb Legler family of Lu Verne.

