Ag Learning Center renovated

ALGONA — The Ag Learning Center on the Kossuth County Fairgrounds has been renovated to make it a multi-use facility during the Kossuth County Fair.

This year’s event runs from July 30 through Aug. 5.

“We wanted to give back to the community and find a project with agriculture that everyone would enjoy,” said Cole Eden, president of the Algona High School FFA program.

The school FFA chapter funded the project through fundraisers.

This will be the third year the Ag Learning Center will be part of the Kossuth County Fair experience. During the first two years, the building consisted of a packed down, dirt floor, which at times became too dusty for those who strolled through to learn more about the animals and the FFA program.

