Home / Home

Ag Education Day: Switching to a positive attitude

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 10:30am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Helping farmers switch to a positive attitude could be considered one theme of this year's speakers at the Ag Education Day.

Tom Erickson, Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation, Ag chair, said he is hopeful this year's group of speakers will give farmers a positive attitude toward raising and selling their crops instead of the negative attitude he sees in many of them now.

Read the full story in the Jan. 31 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here