Adding a men’s grooming lounge to the mix

ALGONA — Throughout the years, Innovations Salon and Spa has been known for its innovative business ideas. Now, the business has added a men’s grooming lounge.

“It is a fast growing trend in men’s grooming. I was seeing cities like Des Moines with Signature Male and Scissors and Scotch and wanted to bring it to Algona,” said Stacy Besch, owner of Innovations Salon and Spa located on U.S. Highway 18. “I truly think our clientele has grown to expect the good customer service that we deliver. With that the women have been encouraging their husbands to come here.”

Sarah Myers provides the men’s grooming. For those who don’t know what kind of haircut they are looking for, she provides them a variety of different styles – mainly through photographs. “When Stacy and I first started talking about creating a separate space in the salon for men, I was excited. This is exactly what the men in Algona need,” Myers said. “When you go to bigger cities you will find salons that are male specific and cater to men. We wanted to bring that to Algona. The Men’s Grooming Lounge is just perfect.

