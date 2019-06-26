Added attractions at Wesley Fourth

One-handed kickball, a money machine for adults and water sniper game for kids have been added to this year's 58th annual Wesley Fourth of July celebration on July 3-4.

"More for everyone to do is the draw to Wesley," said Mandy Glawe, a member of the Wesley Community Club. "The Fourth of July celebration is a major fundraiser for the year."

