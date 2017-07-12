Adaptive RAGBRAI Team riding

Nothing can stop them. Not blindness, paralyzation or an amputated limb.

For the seventh year in a row, Adaptive Sports Iowa Cycling Team, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau, will be hitting the roadways to accomplish the task of cycling across the entire state of Iowa.

This year, the 80-person team will be staying in the new gymnasium at Bishop Garrigan High School.

Ron Patterson, Garrigan football coach and Social Studies teacher, said the team contacted them in February, looking for a place to stay.

