ACSD transitions to block scheduling for grades 5-12

ALGONA—The Algona Community School District had two days of block scheduling for classes the last two years. This year, classes for grades 5-12 are all in a block scheduling format.

“The whole premise of the block is really about how many different topics a person can dig deep and think about during the day,” said Jared Cecil, Algona High School principal. “That’s what pushed us that way previously. I think change in general is why we were in a modified schedule of the old way and some of the new way.”

Read more about the transition, pros and cons of block scheduling in the Sept. 10 Kossuth County Advance.