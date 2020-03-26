ACSD sees more surplus funds

ALGONA — Last year, the Algona Community School District (ACSD) operated with a surplus of $61,000. Superintendent Joe Carter said that surplus could be higher this year.

“We reduced expenditures about $430,000 during the 2018-19 school year. That is a huge adjustment that was made,” Carter said. “The second thing we did was the early retirement program passed this fall.”

Seven teachers took advantage of the retirement program. Another nine could take early retirement next year.

Dr. Brent Owen, a member of the ACSD board of directors, said, “I think everyone is cautiously optimistic about our financial health. It seems like we are in a very good position, but there are a lot of variables that play into the equation, such as state supplemental aid (SSA) and enrollment. At the present time we seem to be in a good position for the foreseeable future.”

Board President Rodney Davis said he sees the unspent balance increasing as long as student counts stay stable, which is expected.

“That unspent balance is there to provide an enriching environment for our learners,” Davis said. “We need to do this strategically so that whatever we do to enhance that enriching environment we can do over the long term.”

Read more about the school district's financial consideration and hopes in the March 26 Kossuth County Advance.