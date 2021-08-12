ACSD has successful job fair

ALGONA—ACSD its first job fair Monday, Aug. 2, in hopes of filling much needed positions before school starts. At Monday's Algona School Board meeting, Superintendent Joe Carter said the job fair was a great success resulting in several staff positions being filled including teacher associates, food service positions and substitute positions. More than 20 people were interviewed by the principals and food service director. Carter said they are more staffed now than they were last year which will help meet the needs of the students.

Get a complete rundown of the board's actions and discussions, and some before-the-start-of-the-school-year information in the Aug. 12 Advance print edition.