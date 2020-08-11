Home / Home

ACSD board sets protocols for return to classroom

Tue, 08/11/2020 - 3:28pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—Students in the Algona Community School District (ACSD) will start in the classrooms when school opens Monday, Aug. 24, after the ACSD Board of Directors approved a Return-to-Learn onsite model per guidance from the Iowa Department of Education. The district will use  the Student Services Return to Learn Protocols Table recommended by the school district’s administration.

“We put together some protocols that we hope will keep our environment safe for our students and our staff,” said Joe Carter, ACSD superintendent. “These are not building-only protocols. They are for the district. Some areas, they are fairly general.”

 

See more about what's going on, and the list of protocols on everything from lunch to field trips to mask requirements in the Aug. 13 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here