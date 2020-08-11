ACSD board sets protocols for return to classroom

ALGONA—Students in the Algona Community School District (ACSD) will start in the classrooms when school opens Monday, Aug. 24, after the ACSD Board of Directors approved a Return-to-Learn onsite model per guidance from the Iowa Department of Education. The district will use the Student Services Return to Learn Protocols Table recommended by the school district’s administration.

“We put together some protocols that we hope will keep our environment safe for our students and our staff,” said Joe Carter, ACSD superintendent. “These are not building-only protocols. They are for the district. Some areas, they are fairly general.”

