ACSD board discusses athletic facilities, masks

The Algona Community School District Board of Education met on Monday, Nov. 9. Among the key items on the agenda were the Phase 2 project for the athletic facilities, the mask requirements for indoor events and changes in protocol due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, and election of the board president and vice president.

Rodney Davis was re-elected as board president and Dr. Brent Owen as vice president.

The Phase 2 committee has met three times this fall. The objectives of the committee were to create a plan that accomplished handicap accessible restrooms, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant outdoor facilities, common entrance to outdoor athletic facilities and a plan that takes into consideration future needs of the district.

There was discussion among board members, who didn't agree on how to approach mask requirements.

