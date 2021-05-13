ACSD board approves to use PPEL dollars for new video scoreboard

ALGONA—The Algona Community School Board approved the use of PPEL dollars in the amount of $50,000 up front and $20,000 a year for four years to purchase a new scoreboard for the athletic field. This was one of the items discussed at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 10.

Andy Jacobson met with Datktronics about the video board for the football field/track. “This would be a wonderful addition to the facility improvements that have taken place and are currently taking place,” said Joe Carter, superintendent. “We have been able to save some significant PPEL dollars in the replacement of our high school air handler unit and scheduled air handler units over the coming years through the use of ESSER Dollars. We can afford to to contribute PPEL dollars toward the scoreboard. There is very little additional fund raising that Mr. Jacobson would have to do and it would create the opportunity for revenue in the future.”

For the full story on the Monday, May 10, school board meeting, see the May 13 Advance.