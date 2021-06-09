ACSD addresses emotional needs

ALGONA-—The Algona Community School District is taking a pro-active approach hiring additional staff over the next two years to meet the mental and emotional needs of the students as well as academics. This was one of the items discussed at the school board retreat held last week.

The additional staffing will be funded with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

The board has already added an additional librarian and a director of teaching and learning. They are seeking a part-time interventionist at Bertha/Bryant elementary schools, a full time interventionist at Lucia Wallace and the high school, a full time math interventionist and full time social studies teacher at the middle school, a youth service worker/therapist and a full time first grade teacher.

The decision to add a first grade teacher was made due to the increase in enrollment. There are currently 99 first graders enrolled for the 2021/22 school year which typically has 80-88 students.

The board is also considering using the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) program for it’s high school interventionist position.

