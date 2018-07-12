ABATE brings bikers, opportunities for Algona

The ABATE Freedom Rally brought upwards of 8,000 bikers to Algona this year, and residents and businesses welcomed them in a variety of ways.

Bikers made their way past the filled parking lots of the Chrome, HyVee, and K-Mart into the business district of Algona, visiting businesses downtown and heading to the breakfasts served around the city.

Algona Faith has been serving breakfast to rally-goers for about 15 years.



