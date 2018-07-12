Home / Home

ABATE brings bikers, opportunities for Algona

Thu, 07/12/2018 - 10:45am admin1
By: 
Cassy Olesen

The ABATE Freedom Rally brought upwards of 8,000 bikers to Algona this year, and residents and businesses welcomed them in a variety of ways.
Bikers made their way past the filled parking lots of the Chrome, HyVee, and K-Mart into the business district of Algona, visiting businesses downtown and heading to the breakfasts served around the city.
Algona Faith has been serving breakfast to rally-goers for about 15 years.
 

For more on this story, please see the July 12th issue of the Kossuth County Advance

