AAUW quizzes candidates at forum

ALGONA—Three candidates seeking to win the open at-large city council seat were put through their paces in a fast-paced, 48-minute forum hosted by the local chapter of the American Association of University Women.

Sarah Mayer and Carl Westling are challenging incumbent Brad Hoover for the seat. Hoover was appointed in August to fill a vacancy on the council. Early voting is underway at the county auditor’s office and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

See this story in the Oct. 21 Advance.

See more Q&A with the candidates in the Oct. 28 Advance.

Listen the foum by clicking on the audio file with this story.