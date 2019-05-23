99 walk across the stage at AHS

Ninety-nine Algona High School seniors went into the AHS gymnasium Sunday, then 99 AHS graduates came out.

The commencement was nearly an hour and a half long. It featured tributes for honors students, silver cord recipients and recognition of those who were receiving scholarships from some of the over $650,000 available from the Algona Community Foundation. The two main speakers were Morgan Erpelding, AHS senior class president, and Rodney Davis, school board vice president.

