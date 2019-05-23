Home / Home

99 walk across the stage at AHS

Thu, 05/23/2019 - 8:41am admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

Ninety-nine Algona High School seniors went into the AHS gymnasium Sunday, then 99 AHS graduates came out.

The commencement was nearly an hour and a half long. It featured tributes for honors students, silver cord recipients and recognition of those who were receiving scholarships from some of the over $650,000 available from the Algona Community Foundation. The two main speakers were Morgan Erpelding, AHS senior class president, and Rodney Davis, school board vice president.

Read more in the May 23 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here