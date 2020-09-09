90 mph winds, rains pummel northern Kossuth

KOSSUTH COUNTY—An early Sunday morning storm caused at least $2.5 million in damage in an area stretching along Highway 9 from Swea City to east of Lakota and down to Titonka.

The storm path included the communities of Swea City, Titonka, Lakota and Ledyard, and damage was reported to houses, farm buildings and trees.

“In the whole area there was a lot of crop damage,” said David Penton, Kossuth County Emergency Management/911 coordinator. “Most of the building damage was seen around the Lakota-Ledyard area. An area near Lakota along Highway 9 had grain bins down. The ethanol plant had rail cars that were tipped over.”

