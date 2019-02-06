Home / Home

9 AHS students participate in band festival

Wed, 02/06/2019 - 2:08pm admin1
By: 
Krishna Patel

Nine students from the Algona High School band participated in the North Central Iowa Bandmasters Association District Honor Band Festival.

The event was held at the Iowa Central Community College campus in Fort Dodge. The students did a chair audition, which is an audition for rank. The audition determined what number rank the students were in the instrument section.

Read the full story in the Feb. 7 Kossuth County Advance.

