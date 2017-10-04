Strike up the bands once more, the 69th Annual Band Day Festival came to pass with melodious tunes and many colors as 16 bands gathered to march down State Street on Saturday, Sept. 30 for the Band Day Parade with 10 bands performing later on that evening on Bulldog Field for the field portion of the event.

With the numerous bands performing, the Sweepstakes were taken once again, this time by Forest City High School, earning highest number of points in both the parade and field show.

Eagerly, students, family and friends watched the field show from the stands, cheering for bands as they performed remarkable transitions or favorite songs. Despite the random spatterings of rain, the crowd remained undaunted, covering their heads with blankets or simply allowing the rain to drop on their heads as they watched the bands take the field.

Everything from slightly chilling music to songs of tales and happiness were performed on traditional marching band instruments to the more unique, including an electric guitar.

For the first time in over 60 years, Algona High School stepped aside from the competition, entering as festival on exhibition. In Kurt Kissinger, AHS band director’s perspective, this was a positive change.

“I was very pleased with how exhibition turned out for my band and for the festival.” He continued, “My students performed the best I’ve seen all year. It was a great day!”

For more on this story, please see the Oct. 5 issue of Kossuth County Advance