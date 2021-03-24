6,000+ vaccines given here

ALGONA— Kossuth County vaccine providers have distributed a total of 6,162 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Iowa’s Coronavirus website (coronavirus.iowa.gov) as of Monday, March 22.

This includes the completion of 2,026 first doses and 2,070 individuals who have received two doses to complete the vaccination.

Hours are changing at the Kossuth County COVID-19 vaccine call center this week. The call center will be open Thursday, March 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. to schedule appointments for Wednesday, March 31.

The call center phone number is 515-395-9111. If it is necessary to cancel a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 515-295-4450 and press 2 to leave a message.

For the full report, see the March 25 Advance.