ALGONA—Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group (PMI) and the Pharmacists Mutual Employee Foundation, have pledged $50,000 toward the Carnegie Centre for the Arts project.

Located in the heart of Algona, the 1904 Carnegie Library is being fully restored and repurposed to become a space to host art exhibits, receptions and corporate events, as well as a small music venue.

See the full story in the April 1 Advance.