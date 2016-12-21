5 years later winery brings railroad station back to life

Train Wreck Winery might look like a carefully planned, and meticulously executed project, but in eyes of chief wine maker, Steve Larson, it was more a matter of serendipity.

Train Wreck’s story started long before the winery opened in the Chicago North Western Railroad station in Algona in December 2011. Owner, Dallas Clark, first started looking at projects to increase value to the family farm and with help from wife, Karen Clark and extended family, Steve and Jean Larson; grape vines were planted in 2008 by the banks of Bloody Run Creek.

