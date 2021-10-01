4-H Week: Marso, Parsons discuss experiences

KOSSUTH COUNTY—“Find Your Spark” is the theme chosen to celebrate National 4-H Week Oct.3-9. More than 200 youth and 50 volunteers make up the Kossuth County 4-H program.

“Youth involved in 4-H have an opportunity to learn a variety of valuable life skills including communication and leadership skills that prepare youth to be successful leaders in their communities,” said Chyan Koppen, county youth coordinator with Kossuth County Extension and Outreach.

