4-H Week: Marso, Parsons discuss experiences

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 9:47am admin1
By: 
Kim Wegener

    KOSSUTH COUNTY—“Find Your Spark” is the theme chosen to celebrate National 4-H Week Oct.3-9. More than 200 youth and 50 volunteers make up the Kossuth County 4-H program.

“Youth involved in 4-H have an opportunity to learn a variety of valuable life skills including communication and leadership skills that prepare youth to be successful leaders in their communities,” said Chyan Koppen, county youth coordinator with Kossuth County Extension and Outreach. 

 

