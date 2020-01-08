4 to 5% pay raises for county officials

Kossuth County elected officials will receive pay raises ranging from 4 to 5 percent in 2020.

The new salaries for Kossuth County officials will be $38,006 for supervisors, $99,472 for the attorney, $71,718 for the auditor, $68,140 for the recorder, $88,700 for the sheriff and $68,652 for the treasurer. The supervisors approved the salary increases unanimously.

Read more about it in the Jan. 9 Kossuth County Advance.