Home / Home

4 to 5% pay raises for county officials

Wed, 01/08/2020 - 12:18pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

Kossuth County elected officials will receive pay raises ranging from 4 to 5 percent in 2020.

The new salaries for Kossuth County officials will be $38,006 for supervisors, $99,472 for the attorney, $71,718 for the auditor, $68,140 for the recorder, $88,700 for the sheriff and $68,652 for the treasurer. The supervisors approved the salary increases unanimously.

Read more about it in the Jan. 9 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here