39 receive diplomas at BGHS

ALGONA — There was joy and celebration as 39 Bishop Garrigan High School students received their diplomas and were honored with grants and other awards at graduation ceremonies at Friedmann Auditorium on Sunday, May 14.

Levi Capesius, who was nominated by the Senior Class to give the Senior Farewell address, said the seniors had a great time and will have a wonderful education to take with them. He also said that the students have had many opportunities that many other students may not get. In addition, the students had the privilege of being free and open with their faith.

“God has provided us with so many things,” he said, adding that the Senior Class believes that has helped with the student’s success.

