$34,000 and counting for the 125th

Wed, 12/11/2019 - 1:41pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Since 2016, the Swea City Quasqui Centennial Committee has raised more than $34,000 for Swea City"s 125th year celebration June 26-28. The committee hopes to raise more before the event begins.

"We really don't have a goal," siaid Nina Harbaugh, committee treasurer. "We never sat down and said, 'we have to have this much.' I think we've met out fundraising budget. I think we want to keep raising more for the parade and other events."

Read more about it in the Dec. 12 Kossuth County Advance.

