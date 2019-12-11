$34,000 and counting for the 125th

Since 2016, the Swea City Quasqui Centennial Committee has raised more than $34,000 for Swea City"s 125th year celebration June 26-28. The committee hopes to raise more before the event begins.

"We really don't have a goal," siaid Nina Harbaugh, committee treasurer. "We never sat down and said, 'we have to have this much.' I think we've met out fundraising budget. I think we want to keep raising more for the parade and other events."

