30th Ledyard Easter egg hunt unlikely

LEDYARD—It is 99.9 percent guaranteed that the 30th annual Ledyard Easter egg hunt will not happen on Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m. in Ledyard, according to coordinator Trudy Blome.

“The event has not been cancelled at this moment, but I want to say it is not going to happen,” said Blome, who has been associated with the Easter egg hunt for all 29 prior years. “How can it happen with everything else going on?”

This would have been the 30th year that area business and organizations will sponsor the Easter Egg Hunt. It begins at the old school grounds where the kids find the eggs. The youth continue to various business places in Ledyard to claim their treats. Youth through the sixth grade participate in the Easter egg hunt.

