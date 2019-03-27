30th Gala goes mobile

Mindy Lichter paints a book bench available for bidding at the Bishop Garrigan Gala silent auction April 6.

There is a new twist to the 30th annual Bishop Garrigan Gala – mobile bidding is coming to the auction.

Before the annual event, a text message will be sent to registered phones, allowing silent auction bidders to see a photo of each item. Mindy Laubenthal, BGHS development director, expects mobile bidding to increase the silent auction total by 30 percent.

Read the whole story in the March 28 Advance.