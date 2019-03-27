Home / Home

30th Gala goes mobile

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 3:29pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Mindy Lichter paints a book bench available for bidding at the Bishop Garrigan Gala silent auction April 6.

There is a new twist to the 30th annual Bishop Garrigan Gala – mobile bidding is coming to the auction.

Before the annual event, a text message will be sent to registered phones, allowing silent auction bidders to see a photo of each item. Mindy Laubenthal, BGHS development director, expects mobile bidding to increase the silent auction total by 30 percent.

Read the whole story in the March 28 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here