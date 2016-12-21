30 highly skilled jobs coming to Algona

ALGONA — Over the next five years, KOFAB, a division of PPI, will be expanding its workforce by more than 30 highly skilled jobs to keep up with accelerated growth.

In the last three years, the stainless steel food equipment and conveyor component products manufacturing company has nearly doubled its business. In addition, during that time period, the employee-owned company has grown from 43 full-time employees in 2013 to 67 employees today for both the Fabrication and Machine Plant.

“We’ve always had growth,” said Gary Schiltz, Plant Director of the Fabrication Plant for KOFAB. “It was consistent growth, just not as rapid as what we’ve experienced the last three years.”

