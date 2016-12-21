Home / Home

30 highly skilled jobs coming to Algona

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 8:16am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — Over the next five years, KOFAB, a division of PPI, will be expanding its workforce by more than 30 highly skilled jobs to keep up with accelerated growth.

In the last three years, the stainless steel food equipment and conveyor component products manufacturing company has nearly doubled its business. In addition, during that time period, the employee-owned company has grown from 43 full-time employees in 2013 to 67 employees today for both the Fabrication and Machine Plant.

“We’ve always had growth,” said Gary Schiltz, Plant Director of the Fabrication Plant for KOFAB. “It was consistent growth, just not as rapid as what we’ve experienced the last three years.”

 

For more on this story, please see the Dec. 22 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines

 

Algona Upper Des Moines

14 E. Nebraska St.

PO Box 400

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

www.algona.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here