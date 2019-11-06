Home / Home

3 incumbents retain seats on Algona school board

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 3:20pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The three incumbents vying for Algona Community School District Board of Directors positions all retained their seats after Tuesday's election.

There were four seats carrying a four-year term and one seat for a two-year term. Tom Nugent, Brent Owen, Andrea Louscher Vinci, Eric Baker and Todd Louwagie were running for the four-year seats and Michael Schlievert, Bill Farnham and Rodney Davis for the two-year seat.

Get more election results in the Nov. 7 Advance.

