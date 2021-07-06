Home / Home

3 found dead; officials say no threat to public

Tue, 07/06/2021 - 6:49am admin1

ALGONA—Three people are dead and an investigation is underway  in Algona after law enforcement officers responded to a call Monday evening, July 5.

Assistant Police Chief Bo Miller stated in a press release that the Algona Police Department received a 911 call advising of a homicide in the 400 block of South Harlan Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered three deceased individuals.

He said the investigation is ongoing, and autoposies will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office. Miller stated there is no threat to the public.

The Algona Police Department was assisted by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Algona EMS, the Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The release said additional information will be released pending notification of relatives and completion of the autopsies.

 

 

