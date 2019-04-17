2019 safety manager of the year

Managing a safety program for more than 500 employees can be challenging. Bryn Jensson, safety manager for Smithfield Hog Production Midwest, is up to that challenge.

With her leadership, the hog production teams in Smithfield's Midwest region have gone 230 days without any lost time due to injuries or injuries resulting in an employee being unable to return to work. Jensson was named the 2019 Safety Professional of the Year.

Read all about it in the April 18 Kossuth County Advance.